4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
7:22 minutes
Problem 3.7.46c
Textbook Question
The folium of Descartes (See Figure 3.27)
c. Find the coordinates of the point A in Figure 3.29 where the folium has a vertical tangent line.
Verified step by step guidance
1
The folium of Descartes is given by the equation \(x^3 + y^3 - 9xy = 0\). To find where the curve has a vertical tangent, we need to find where the derivative \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) is undefined.
Implicitly differentiate the equation \(x^3 + y^3 - 9xy = 0\) with respect to \(x\). This involves using the chain rule for \(y^3\) and the product rule for \(-9xy\).
After differentiating, you will get an expression for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\). Set the denominator of this expression to zero to find where the derivative is undefined, indicating a vertical tangent.
Solve the resulting equation for \(x\) and \(y\) to find the coordinates of the point(s) where the tangent is vertical.
Substitute the values of \(x\) and \(y\) back into the original equation to verify that they satisfy the folium of Descartes equation, confirming the point A where the tangent is vertical.
