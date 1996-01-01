21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
37.1 + e/π + e²/π² + e³/π³ + ⋯
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
37.1 + e/π + e²/π² + e³/π³ + ⋯
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
39.∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (–0.15)ᵏ
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
41.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 4 / 12ᵏ
61–66. Sequences of partial sums For the following infinite series, find the first four terms of the sequence of partial sums. Then make a conjecture about the value of the infinite series or state that the series diverges.
4 + 0.9 + 0.09 + 0.009 + ⋯
Is it possible for a series of positive terms to converge conditionally? Explain.
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
65. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (1 / √(k + 1) – 1 / √(k + 3))
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
67. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3 / (k² + 5k + 4)