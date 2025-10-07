Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Series A geometric series is the sum of terms where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio. It has the form ∑ ar^k, where a is the first term and r is the common ratio. Understanding this structure is essential for evaluating sums like those given.

Formula for the Sum of a Finite Geometric Series The sum of the first n+1 terms of a geometric series is given by S = a(1 - r^(n+1)) / (1 - r), where a is the first term and r is the common ratio (r ≠ 1). This formula allows quick calculation of sums without adding each term individually.