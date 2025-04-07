Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series The Taylor series is a representation of a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the values of its derivatives at a single point. For quadratic approximation, we use the first three terms of the Taylor series, which include the function value, its first derivative, and its second derivative at the point of approximation. Recommended video: 5:25 5:25 Intro to Transformations

Derivatives Derivatives measure how a function changes as its input changes. For quadratic approximation, the first and second derivatives of the function at the point of interest are crucial. They provide the slope and the curvature of the function, respectively, which are used to construct the quadratic approximation. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives