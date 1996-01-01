Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹(x−1)ᵏ)/k
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
−x²/1 + x⁴/2! −x⁶/3! + x⁸/4! − ⋯
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₂∞ ((x+3)ᵏ)/(k łn²k)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
If f(x)=∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ xᵏ=0, for all x on an interval (−a, a), then cₖ = 0, for all k.
Find the power series representation centered at of the following function. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.