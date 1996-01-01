Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
−x²/1 + x⁴/2! −x⁶/3! + x⁸/4! − ⋯
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
−x²/1 + x⁴/2! −x⁶/3! + x⁸/4! − ⋯
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₂∞ ((x+3)ᵏ)/(k łn²k)
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
g(x) = x³/(1 − x)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)
Find the power series representation centered at of the following function. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = ln √(4 − x²)