Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹(x−1)ᵏ)/k
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
−x²/1 + x⁴/2! −x⁶/3! + x⁸/4! − ⋯
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₂∞ ((x+3)ᵏ)/(k łn²k)
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
g(x) = x³/(1 − x)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
If f(x)=∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ xᵏ=0, for all x on an interval (−a, a), then cₖ = 0, for all k.
Find the power series representation centered at of the following function. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹