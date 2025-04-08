Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
3:25 minutes
Problem 3.4.31b
Textbook Question
Analyzing Motion Using Graphs
[Technology Exercise] Exercises 31–34 give the position function s = f(t) of an object moving along the s-axis as a function of time t. Graph f together with the velocity function v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) and the acceleration function a(t) = d²s/dt² = f''(t). Comment on the object’s behavior in relation to the signs and values of v and a. Include in your commentary such topics as the following:
b. When does it move to the left (down) or to the right (up)?
s = 200t - 16t², 0 ≤ t ≤ 12.5 (a heavy object fired straight up from Earth’s surface at 200 ft/sec)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the position function given: s(t) = 200t - 16t². This function describes the position of the object over time.
To find the velocity function v(t), take the first derivative of the position function with respect to time t. This gives v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t).
Calculate the first derivative: v(t) = d/dt [200t - 16t²] = 200 - 32t. This represents the velocity of the object as a function of time.
To find the acceleration function a(t), take the derivative of the velocity function with respect to time t. This gives a(t) = dv/dt = f''(t).
Calculate the second derivative: a(t) = d/dt [200 - 32t] = -32. This constant acceleration indicates the object is subject to a constant deceleration due to gravity.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Position, Velocity, and Acceleration
In calculus, the position function s(t) describes the location of an object over time. The velocity function v(t) is the first derivative of the position function, representing the rate of change of position, or speed and direction of motion. Acceleration a(t) is the second derivative of the position function, indicating the rate of change of velocity. Understanding these relationships is crucial for analyzing motion.
Recommended video:
08:14
Using The Acceleration Function
Derivatives and Their Physical Interpretation
The derivative of a function at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the function at that point, representing the rate of change. In the context of motion, the first derivative (velocity) indicates how fast and in what direction the position changes, while the second derivative (acceleration) shows how the velocity changes over time. These interpretations help in understanding the object's movement.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Sign of Velocity and Acceleration
The sign of the velocity function v(t) indicates the direction of motion: positive for right/upward and negative for left/downward. The sign of the acceleration function a(t) shows whether the object is speeding up or slowing down. Positive acceleration means the velocity is increasing, while negative acceleration means it is decreasing. Analyzing these signs helps determine the object's behavior over time.
Recommended video:
06:15
Derivatives Applied To Acceleration
Watch next
Master Slopes of Tangent Lines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice