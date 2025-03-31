Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. For the function y = (1 / x³), the derivative can be found using the power rule, which helps in determining the rate of change of the function with respect to x. This slope is crucial for writing the equation of the tangent line. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Point-Slope Form of a Line The point-slope form is a method for writing the equation of a line when you know a point on the line and its slope. It is expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is the given point. This form is used to find the equation of the tangent line once the slope is determined from the derivative. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines