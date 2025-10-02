Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Definition A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point, called the center. Each term involves the nth derivative evaluated at the center, multiplied by (x - a)^n and divided by n!. This series approximates the function near the center point.

Derivatives of the Function To construct the Taylor series, you need to compute successive derivatives of the function at the center point. For f(x) = 1/x, derivatives involve powers of x with alternating signs. Evaluating these derivatives at a = 1 provides the coefficients for the series terms.