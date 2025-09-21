Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Taylor Series Expansion
A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a point a, the series is given by f(x) = Σ (f⁽ⁿ⁾(a)/n!) (x - a)ⁿ, where f⁽ⁿ⁾(a) is the nth derivative evaluated at a.
Derivatives of the Function
To write the Taylor series, you need to find the derivatives of the function f(x) = 1/x at the point a = 1. Each derivative provides the coefficients for the series terms, and recognizing the pattern in these derivatives helps express the series in a general summation form.
Summation Notation for Power Series
Summation notation compactly expresses infinite series using the sigma symbol (Σ). Writing the Taylor series in summation form involves identifying the general term of the series and representing it as Σ from n=0 to ∞ of the nth term, which includes the derivative coefficient, factorial denominator, and (x - a)ⁿ factor.
