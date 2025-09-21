Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a point a, the series is given by f(x) = Σ (f⁽ⁿ⁾(a)/n!) (x - a)ⁿ, where f⁽ⁿ⁾(a) is the nth derivative evaluated at a. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Derivatives of the Function To write the Taylor series, you need to find the derivatives of the function f(x) = 1/x at the point a = 1. Each derivative provides the coefficients for the series terms, and recognizing the pattern in these derivatives helps express the series in a general summation form. Recommended video: 06:30 06:30 Derivatives of Other Trig Functions