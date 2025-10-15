Find a Taylor series for f centered at 2 given that f⁽ᵏ⁾(2)=1, for all nonnegative integers k.
Power series for derivatives
a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.
b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.
c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.
f(x) = (1 − x)⁻¹
Key Concepts
Taylor Series and Power Series
Term-by-Term Differentiation of Power Series
Interval of Convergence
Suppose you know the Maclaurin series for f and that it converges to f(x) for |x|<1. How do you find the Maclaurin series for f(x²) and where does it converge?
In terms of the remainder, what does it mean for a Taylor series for a function f to converge to f?
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) = ∜x with a=16; approximate ∜13.
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) =∛x with a=64; approximate ∛60.
Taylor series
a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = 1/x, a = 1