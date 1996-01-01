Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Power series for derivatives
a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.
b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.
c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.
f(x) = ln (1 + x)
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3