Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
5:05 minutes
Problem 3.2.34b
Textbook Question
Fruit flies (Continuation of Example 4, Section 2.1.) Populations starting out in closed environments grow slowly at first, when there are relatively few members, then more rapidly as the number of reproducing individuals increases and resources are still abundant, then slowly again as the population reaches the carrying capacity of the environment.
b. During what days does the population seem to be increasing fastest? Slowest?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Observe the graph of the population of fruit flies over time. The graph shows a typical logistic growth curve, which starts slow, increases rapidly, and then slows down as it approaches the carrying capacity.
Identify the steepest part of the curve, which indicates the period of fastest growth. This is where the slope of the curve is the greatest. On the graph, this appears to be between days 10 and 30.
Determine the period of slowest growth by looking at the flatter sections of the curve. Initially, from day 0 to around day 10, the growth is slow as the population is small. Similarly, after day 30, the growth slows down again as the population approaches the carrying capacity.
Understand that the rate of change of the population can be analyzed by considering the derivative of the population function with respect to time. The derivative gives the rate of growth, and its maximum value corresponds to the fastest growth period.
Conclude that the fastest growth occurs during the steepest part of the curve, and the slowest growth occurs during the flatter sections at the beginning and end of the graph.
