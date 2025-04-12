Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
3:06 minutes
Problem 3.2.26
Textbook Question
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
g(x) = 1 + √x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function g(x) = 1 + √x and the point at which you want to find the derivative, which is x.
Substitute g(x) into the alternative formula for derivatives: g'(x) = lim (z → x) [(g(z) − g(x)) / (z − x)].
Express g(z) in terms of z: g(z) = 1 + √z. Substitute this into the formula: g'(x) = lim (z → x) [(1 + √z − (1 + √x)) / (z − x)].
Simplify the expression inside the limit: g'(x) = lim (z → x) [(√z − √x) / (z − x)].
To evaluate the limit, multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator: (√z + √x). This will help eliminate the square roots and simplify the expression for taking the limit.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
A derivative represents the rate at which a function is changing at any given point and is a fundamental concept in calculus. It is the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. Understanding derivatives is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions, such as finding slopes of tangent lines and rates of change.
Recommended video:
Limit
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the value a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Limits are essential for defining derivatives and integrals, and they help in understanding the behavior of functions at points where they may not be explicitly defined. Calculating limits involves evaluating the function's behavior as the variable approaches a specific value.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Alternative Formula for Derivatives
The alternative formula for derivatives, f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x), provides a way to calculate the derivative using limits. This formula emphasizes the concept of instantaneous rate of change by considering the difference quotient as z approaches x. It is particularly useful for functions where the standard derivative rules are not easily applicable, requiring a deeper understanding of limits and function behavior.
Recommended video:
Related Videos
Related Practice