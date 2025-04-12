Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative A derivative represents the rate at which a function is changing at any given point and is a fundamental concept in calculus. It is the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. Understanding derivatives is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions, such as finding slopes of tangent lines and rates of change. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Limit A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the value a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Limits are essential for defining derivatives and integrals, and they help in understanding the behavior of functions at points where they may not be explicitly defined. Calculating limits involves evaluating the function's behavior as the variable approaches a specific value. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits