2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
3:27 minutes
Problem 3.3.65
Textbook Question
Cylinder pressure If gas in a cylinder is maintained at a constant temperature T, the pressure P is related to the volume V by a formula of the form
P = (nRT / (V − nb)) − (an² / V²),
in which a, b, n, and R are constants. Find dP/dV. (See accompanying figure.)
<IMAGE>
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given formula for pressure P in terms of volume V: P = (nRT / (V − nb)) − (an² / V²).
Recognize that you need to find the derivative of P with respect to V, denoted as dP/dV.
Apply the derivative rules: For the first term (nRT / (V − nb)), use the quotient rule, which states that if you have a function f(x) = u(x)/v(x), then its derivative f'(x) = (u'(x)v(x) - u(x)v'(x)) / (v(x))².
For the second term (an² / V²), apply the power rule for derivatives, which states that if you have a function f(x) = x^n, then its derivative f'(x) = n*x^(n-1).
Combine the derivatives of both terms to express dP/dV as a single expression, ensuring to simplify where possible.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiation
Differentiation is a fundamental concept in calculus that involves finding the rate at which a function changes with respect to one of its variables. In this context, dP/dV represents the derivative of pressure P with respect to volume V, indicating how pressure changes as volume changes. Understanding differentiation is crucial for solving problems involving rates of change.
