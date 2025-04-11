Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
5:41 minutes
Problem 3.2.36d
Textbook Question
Average single-family home prices P (in thousands of dollars) in Sacramento, California, are shown in the accompanying figure from the beginning of 2006 through the end of 2015.
d. During what year did home prices drop most rapidly and what is an estimate of this rate?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine when home prices dropped most rapidly, we need to find the steepest negative slope on the graph. This corresponds to the largest negative derivative of the price function P(t) with respect to time t.
Observe the graph and identify the section where the curve descends most sharply. This is typically where the graph is the steepest in the downward direction.
Estimate the time period by looking at the x-axis (years) and noting the interval where the steepest decline occurs. In this graph, it appears to be between 2007 and 2009.
To estimate the rate of change, calculate the slope of the tangent line to the curve at the point of steepest descent. This can be done by selecting two points on the curve within the steepest section and using the formula for the slope: (change in P) / (change in t).
Choose two points on the graph within the steepest section, for example, (2007, 390) and (2009, 230). Calculate the slope using these points: slope = (230 - 390) / (2009 - 2007). This will give an estimate of the rate at which home prices dropped during that period.
