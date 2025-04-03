Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives Antiderivatives, or indefinite integrals, are functions that reverse the process of differentiation. To find a function from its derivative, we integrate the derivative. In this case, integrating r'(θ) = 8 − csc²θ will yield the original function r(θ) plus a constant of integration, C.

Trigonometric Integrals Trigonometric integrals involve integrating functions that include trigonometric terms. For r'(θ) = 8 − csc²θ, we need to integrate both 8 and −csc²θ separately. The integral of csc²θ is known to be −cotθ, which helps in finding the antiderivative of the given function.