Mean Value Theorem The Mean Value Theorem (MVT) in calculus states that for a continuous function on a closed interval [a, b] that is differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) where the instantaneous rate of change (derivative) equals the average rate of change over [a, b]. This theorem is crucial for proving that the trireme's speed exceeded 7.5 knots at some point during its journey.

Average Speed Average speed is calculated by dividing the total distance traveled by the total time taken. In this scenario, the trireme covered 184 sea miles in 24 hours, resulting in an average speed of 184/24 = 7.67 knots. Understanding average speed helps establish a baseline to apply the Mean Value Theorem, indicating that the speed must have exceeded 7.5 knots at some point.