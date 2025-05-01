Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: int 5 / (1 + x^2) dx
A
5 ln|x| + C
B
5 e^x + C
C
5 x^2 + C
D
5 arctan x + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the integral's structure. The given integral is \( \int \frac{5}{1 + x^2} \, dx \). Notice that \( \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \) resembles the derivative of \( \arctan(x) \), which is \( \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \). This suggests that the integral involves the \( \arctan(x) \) function.
Step 2: Factor out the constant multiplier. Since the constant \( 5 \) is multiplied by the integrand, it can be factored out of the integral: \( \int \frac{5}{1 + x^2} \, dx = 5 \int \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \, dx \).
Step 3: Apply the standard integral formula. The integral of \( \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \) is \( \arctan(x) \). Therefore, \( \int \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \, dx = \arctan(x) \).
Step 4: Multiply the result by the constant. Using the factored-out constant \( 5 \), the integral becomes \( 5 \arctan(x) \).
Step 5: Add the constant of integration. Since this is an indefinite integral, include the constant of integration \( C \). The final expression is \( 5 \arctan(x) + C \).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning