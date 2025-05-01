Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: 7 x^2 + 49 \, dx.
A
(7/3) x^3 + 49x + C
B
7x^3 + 49x + C
C
7x^2 + 49x + C
D
(7/2) x^2 + 49x + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves finding the indefinite integral of the function \( 7x^2 + 49 \) with respect to \( x \). Recall that the indefinite integral represents the antiderivative of the function.
Step 2: Break the integral into separate terms for easier computation: \( \int (7x^2 + 49) \, dx = \int 7x^2 \, dx + \int 49 \, dx \). This uses the property of integrals that \( \int (f(x) + g(x)) \, dx = \int f(x) \, dx + \int g(x) \, dx \).
Step 3: Apply the power rule for integration to \( \int 7x^2 \, dx \). The power rule states that \( \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \), where \( n \neq -1 \). For \( 7x^2 \), the coefficient 7 remains unchanged, and the exponent increases by 1: \( \int 7x^2 \, dx = 7 \cdot \frac{x^{2+1}}{2+1} = \frac{7x^3}{3} \).
Step 4: Integrate the constant term \( \int 49 \, dx \). Recall that the integral of a constant \( c \) is \( cx + C \). Therefore, \( \int 49 \, dx = 49x \).
Step 5: Combine the results from Step 3 and Step 4 to write the complete antiderivative: \( \int (7x^2 + 49) \, dx = \frac{7x^3}{3} + 49x + C \), where \( C \) is the constant of integration.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning