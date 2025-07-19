Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and partial fraction decomposition. Understanding these methods is crucial for evaluating more complex integrals, as they allow for simplification and manipulation of the integrand to make integration feasible.

Polynomial Long Division Polynomial long division is a method used to divide a polynomial by another polynomial of equal or lower degree. In the context of integration, this technique is particularly useful when the degree of the numerator is greater than or equal to the degree of the denominator. By simplifying the integrand through division, the integral can often be expressed in a more manageable form.