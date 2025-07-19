Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and partial fractions. Understanding these methods is crucial for solving complex integrals, as they allow for simplification and manipulation of the integrand to make integration feasible.

Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used to simplify integrals involving square roots of quadratic expressions. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as using x = a sin(θ) or x = a sec(θ), the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful for integrals like ∫ dx/√(ax² - b²).