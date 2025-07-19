Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and trigonometric substitution. Each method is suited for different types of integrals, and understanding when to apply each technique is crucial for solving complex integrals effectively.

Substitution Method The substitution method involves changing the variable of integration to simplify the integral. This is particularly useful when the integrand contains a composite function. By substituting a new variable, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form, making it easier to evaluate.