2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
3. ∫ (3x)/√(x + 4) dx
3. ∫ (3x)/√(x + 4) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
23. ∫ 1/(25 - x²)^(3/2) dx
35. ∫ x³/√(4x² + 16) dx
40. ∫ (x² - 4)/(x + 4) dx
54. ∫ dx/√(9x² - 25), x > 5/3
74. ∫ dx/√(√(1 + √x))
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
76. ∫ x(2x + 3)⁵ dx