Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Related Rates Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to another. In this problem, we need to determine how the height and radius of the sand pile change over time as sand is added. This requires setting up equations that relate these quantities and differentiating with respect to time.

Volume of a Cone The volume of a cone is given by the formula V = (1/3)πr²h, where r is the radius and h is the height. Understanding this formula is crucial because the rate at which sand is added affects the volume, and we need to relate this to changes in the height and radius of the cone.