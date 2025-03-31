Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
6:40 minutes
Problem 3.8.23b
Textbook Question
A sliding ladder
A 13-ft ladder is leaning against a house when its base starts to slide away. By the time the base is 12 ft from the house, the base is moving at the rate of 5 ft/sec.
b. At what rate is the area of the triangle formed by the ladder, wall, and ground changing then?
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the triangle formed by the ladder, the wall, and the ground. The ladder acts as the hypotenuse, the distance from the wall to the base of the ladder is one leg, and the height from the ground to the top of the ladder is the other leg.
Use the Pythagorean theorem to relate the sides of the triangle: \( x^2 + y^2 = 13^2 \), where \( x \) is the distance from the wall to the base of the ladder, and \( y \) is the height of the ladder on the wall.
Differentiate the Pythagorean equation with respect to time \( t \) to find the relationship between the rates of change: \( 2x \frac{dx}{dt} + 2y \frac{dy}{dt} = 0 \). Given \( \frac{dx}{dt} = 5 \) ft/sec and \( x = 12 \) ft, solve for \( \frac{dy}{dt} \).
The area \( A \) of the triangle is given by \( A = \frac{1}{2}xy \). Differentiate this area formula with respect to time \( t \) to find \( \frac{dA}{dt} \): \( \frac{dA}{dt} = \frac{1}{2}(x \frac{dy}{dt} + y \frac{dx}{dt}) \).
Substitute the known values \( x = 12 \) ft, \( \frac{dx}{dt} = 5 \) ft/sec, and the calculated \( \frac{dy}{dt} \) into the differentiated area formula to find the rate at which the area of the triangle is changing.
