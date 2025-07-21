Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Change of Variables The change of variables technique in calculus allows us to simplify integrals by substituting a new variable for the original variable. This method can transform a complex integral into a more manageable form, making it easier to evaluate. The substitution must be accompanied by the appropriate adjustment of the differential, ensuring that the limits of integration and the integrand are correctly modified. Recommended video: 06:35 06:35 Changing Geometries

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. Evaluating a definite integral involves finding the antiderivative of the function and then applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to compute the difference between the values at the limits. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral