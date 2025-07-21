Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The Chain Rule is a fundamental derivative rule in calculus that allows us to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y is composed of another function u, then the derivative of y with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to u by the derivative of u with respect to x. This rule is essential for the Substitution Rule, as it enables the transformation of variables in integrals and derivatives. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Substitution Rule The Substitution Rule is a technique used in calculus to simplify the process of finding integrals. It involves substituting a part of the integrand with a new variable, which transforms the integral into a more manageable form. This rule is directly related to the Chain Rule, as it relies on the ability to differentiate composite functions, allowing for easier integration of complex expressions. Recommended video: 04:27 04:27 Substitution With an Extra Variable