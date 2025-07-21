2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)
57. ∫ (from 0 to √3/2) 4/(9 + 4x²) dx
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫₀^π/² (cos θ sin θ) / √(cos² θ + 16) dθ (Hint: Begin with u = cos θ .)
Change of variables Use the change of variables u³ = 𝓍² ― 1 to evaluate the integral ∫₁³ 𝓍∛(𝓍²―1) d𝓍 .