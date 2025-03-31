Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
2:43 minutes
Problem 31b
Textbook Question
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
b. y′ = x²
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the original function from its derivative, we need to perform integration. The given derivative is \( y' = x^2 \).
The process of finding the original function is called integration. We need to integrate \( x^2 \) with respect to \( x \).
The integral of \( x^n \) is \( \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \), where \( C \) is the constant of integration. Here, \( n = 2 \).
Apply the power rule for integration: \( \int x^2 \, dx = \frac{x^{2+1}}{2+1} + C = \frac{x^3}{3} + C \).
Thus, the original function \( y \) is \( y = \frac{x^3}{3} + C \), where \( C \) is any constant, representing the family of functions with the given derivative.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antiderivatives
An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. To find a function from its derivative, we perform the process of integration, which is essentially finding the antiderivative. For example, if y' = x², the antiderivative is y = (1/3)x³ + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Recommended video:
05:50
Antiderivatives
Indefinite Integration
Indefinite integration is the process of finding the antiderivative of a function. It involves integrating the function without specific limits, resulting in a general form that includes a constant of integration, C. This constant accounts for all possible vertical shifts of the antiderivative, reflecting the family of functions that share the same derivative.
Recommended video:
Constant of Integration
The constant of integration, denoted as C, arises when performing indefinite integration. It represents an arbitrary constant added to the antiderivative, accounting for the fact that multiple functions can have the same derivative. For example, if y' = x², the antiderivative is y = (1/3)x³ + C, where C can be any real number.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning