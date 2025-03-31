Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. To find a function from its derivative, we perform the process of integration, which is essentially finding the antiderivative. For example, if y' = x², the antiderivative is y = (1/3)x³ + C, where C is the constant of integration. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Antiderivatives

Indefinite Integration Indefinite integration is the process of finding the antiderivative of a function. It involves integrating the function without specific limits, resulting in a general form that includes a constant of integration, C. This constant accounts for all possible vertical shifts of the antiderivative, reflecting the family of functions that share the same derivative. Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Introduction to Indefinite Integrals