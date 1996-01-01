54–69. Telescoping series

For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.





65. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (1 / √(k + 1) – 1 / √(k + 3))