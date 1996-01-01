21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
31.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2^(–3k)
31.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2^(–3k)
33.∑ (k = 4 to ∞) 1 / 5ᵏ
35.∑ (k = 0 to ∞) 3(–π)^(–k)
37.1 + e/π + e²/π² + e³/π³ + ⋯
41.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 4 / 12ᵏ
61–66. Sequences of partial sums For the following infinite series, find the first four terms of the sequence of partial sums. Then make a conjecture about the value of the infinite series or state that the series diverges.
4 + 0.9 + 0.09 + 0.009 + ⋯
Find a formula for the nth partial sum Sₙ of
∑ k = 1 to ∞[(1/(k + 3)) − (1/(k + 4))]
Use your formula to find the sum of the first 36 terms of the series.