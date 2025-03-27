Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative and Slope The derivative of a function at a point is the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at that point. It provides information about the rate of change of the function. For example, if the derivative is positive, the function is increasing at that point, while a negative derivative indicates a decreasing function. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines

Critical Points and Derivative Sign Changes Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. By analyzing the sign changes of the derivative around these points, one can determine the nature of these critical points, such as whether they are peaks, troughs, or inflection points. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points