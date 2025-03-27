Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative and Slope The derivative of a function at a point is the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at that point. It provides the rate of change of the function's value with respect to changes in the input. Understanding how the slope changes across the graph helps in matching functions to their derivatives, as the derivative graph represents these slopes. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines

Critical Points and Derivative Sign Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential maxima, minima, or inflection points. The sign of the derivative (positive or negative) indicates whether the function is increasing or decreasing. Analyzing these aspects helps in identifying the corresponding derivative graph, as changes in sign reflect changes in the function's behavior. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points