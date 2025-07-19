7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ from 0 to π/2 [sin θ / (1 + cos² θ)] dθ
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫[π/4 to π/2] sin²(2x) cos³(2x) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
9. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) cos⁵ 2x sin² 2x dx
68. ∫ (from -1 to 1) dx/(x² + 2x + 5)
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₁/₃^¹/√³ 4/(9𝓍² + 1) d𝓍
∫₀ᵉ² (ln p)/p dp
∫₋₁¹ (𝓍―1) (𝓍²―2𝓍)⁷ d𝓍