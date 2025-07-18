2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ (from -1 to 1) dx/(x² + 2x + 5)
68. ∫ (from -1 to 1) dx/(x² + 2x + 5)
51. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) sin⁵(4θ) dθ
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₁/₃^¹/√³ 4/(9𝓍² + 1) d𝓍
∫₀ᵉ² (ln p)/p dp
∫₀^π/⁴ eˢᶦⁿ² ˣ sin 2𝓍 d𝓍
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
26. ∫[√2 to √2] √(x² - 1)/x dx
36. ∫[8√2 to 16] 1/√(x² - 64) dx