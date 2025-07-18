Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval [a, b]. It is calculated using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which connects differentiation and integration. The result of a definite integral is a number that quantifies the accumulation of quantities, such as area, volume, or total change, between the limits of integration. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Change of Variables Change of variables, or substitution, is a technique used in integration to simplify the integrand by transforming it into a more manageable form. This involves substituting a new variable for an existing one, which can make the integral easier to evaluate. The process requires adjusting the limits of integration and the differential to maintain the integrity of the integral's value. Recommended video: 06:35 06:35 Changing Geometries