Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫[a, b] f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. The result of a definite integral is a number that quantifies the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over the interval [a, b]. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Change of Variables Change of variables, or substitution, is a technique used in integration to simplify the integrand by transforming it into a more manageable form. This involves substituting a new variable for an existing one, which can make the integral easier to evaluate. The Jacobian determinant is often used to adjust for the change in variable when dealing with multiple integrals. Recommended video: 06:35 06:35 Changing Geometries