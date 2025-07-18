Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫[a, b] f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. The result of a definite integral is a numerical value that quantifies the accumulation of the function's values over the interval [a, b].

Change of Variables Change of variables, or substitution, is a technique used in integration to simplify the integral by transforming it into a more manageable form. This involves substituting a new variable for an existing one, which can make the integral easier to evaluate. The process requires adjusting the limits of integration and the differential accordingly.