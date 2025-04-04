Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Extrema Absolute extrema refer to the highest and lowest values a function attains on a given interval. To find these, evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints of the interval. The largest value is the absolute maximum, and the smallest is the absolute minimum. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Critical Points Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema. For the function g(x) = √(4 − x²), find the derivative, set it to zero, and solve for x to identify critical points within the interval. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points