Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Use the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the series converges.
A
Converges since and converges.
B
Diverges since and bn diverges.
C
Diverges since L=1>0 and bn converges.
D
Converges since L=−1<0 and bn converges.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given series and rewrite it in a simplified form. The series is \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{n}{(n-1)3^{n+1}} \). To apply the Limit Comparison Test, we need to compare this series to a simpler series \( b_n \) that has a known convergence behavior.
Step 2: Choose a comparison series \( b_n \). A good choice is \( b_n = \frac{1}{3^n} \), because the exponential term \( 3^n \) dominates the growth of the denominator as \( n \to \infty \). This series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{3^n} \) is a geometric series with a common ratio \( r = \frac{1}{3} \), which is known to converge.
Step 3: Compute the limit \( L = \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} \), where \( a_n = \frac{n}{(n-1)3^{n+1}} \) and \( b_n = \frac{1}{3^n} \). Substitute \( a_n \) and \( b_n \) into the formula for \( L \): \( L = \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{\frac{n}{(n-1)3^{n+1}}}{\frac{1}{3^n}} \). Simplify the expression.
Step 4: Simplify the limit expression. Combine terms and cancel out \( 3^n \) where possible: \( L = \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{n \cdot 3^n}{(n-1) \cdot 3^{n+1}} \). This simplifies to \( L = \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{n}{(n-1) \cdot 3} \). Factor and analyze the behavior of \( n \) and \( n-1 \) as \( n \to \infty \).
Step 5: Determine the value of \( L \). If \( L > 0 \) and finite, the Limit Comparison Test states that the convergence behavior of \( \sum a_n \) matches that of \( \sum b_n \). Since \( \sum b_n \) converges, \( \sum a_n \) also converges. Conclude the result based on the computed \( L \).
