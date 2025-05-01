Step 1: Recall the Limit Comparison Test. This test is used to determine the convergence or divergence of a series by comparing it to another series whose behavior is known. Specifically, if \( a_n \) and \( b_n \) are positive terms, and \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = L \), where \( L \) is a finite positive number, then both series \( \sum a_n \) and \( \sum b_n \) either converge or diverge together.