4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Problem 3.8.5
Textbook Question
If y = x² and dx/dt = 3, then what is dy/dt when x = –1?
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the given function: y = x². This is the function that relates y and x.
Recognize that you need to find dy/dt, which is the rate of change of y with respect to time t.
Use the chain rule for differentiation, which states that dy/dt = (dy/dx) * (dx/dt).
Differentiate y = x² with respect to x to find dy/dx. The derivative of x² with respect to x is 2x.
Substitute the given values into the chain rule formula: dy/dt = 2x * (dx/dt). Use x = -1 and dx/dt = 3 to find dy/dt.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, it helps us differentiate y = x² with respect to time t, considering x as a function of t, to find dy/dt.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function. Here, it allows us to relate dy/dt to dx/dt by differentiating y = x² with respect to t.
Related Rates
Related rates problems involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to time, given the rate of change of another related quantity. In this scenario, we are given dx/dt and need to find dy/dt when x = -1, using the relationship between x and y provided by the equation y = x².
