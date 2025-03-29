Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, it helps us differentiate y = x² with respect to time t, considering x as a function of t, to find dy/dt. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function. Here, it allows us to relate dy/dt to dx/dt by differentiating y = x² with respect to t. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule