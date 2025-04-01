Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Value Theorem The Mean Value Theorem (MVT) states that for a function f that is continuous on a closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) such that f'(c) equals the average rate of change over [a, b]. This theorem helps in understanding the behavior of functions and is crucial for verifying if a function meets its conditions.

Continuity Continuity of a function on an interval means that the function has no breaks, jumps, or holes in that interval. For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on the closed interval [a, b]. This ensures that the function behaves predictably and smoothly across the entire interval, which is necessary for finding a point where the instantaneous rate of change matches the average rate of change.