Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Value Theorem The Mean Value Theorem states that for a function f that is continuous on a closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) such that f'(c) = (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a). This theorem connects the average rate of change of the function over the interval to the instantaneous rate of change at some point within the interval. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Continuity Continuity of a function on a closed interval [a, b] means that the function does not have any breaks, jumps, or holes in the interval. For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on [a, b]. In the given function f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), we need to check if it is continuous on [0, 1] by ensuring the expression under the square root is non-negative throughout the interval. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity