Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
2:35 minutes
Problem 18d
Textbook Question
Understanding Motion from Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the velocity v = f(t) of a particle moving on a horizontal coordinate line.
d. When does the particle stand still for more than an instant?
1
Examine the graph of velocity v = f(t) over time t. The particle stands still when its velocity is zero.
Identify the sections of the graph where the velocity is zero. These are the points where the graph intersects the horizontal axis (v = 0).
Observe the graph and note that the velocity is zero between t = 4 seconds and t = 5 seconds.
Since the velocity is zero for a duration from t = 4 to t = 5 seconds, the particle stands still for more than an instant during this interval.
Conclude that the particle stands still for more than an instant between t = 4 seconds and t = 5 seconds.
