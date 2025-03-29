Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. In calculus, understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the continuity and differentiability of functions. For the given problem, evaluating the limit as θ approaches 0 is essential to determine the behavior of the expression sin θ cot 2θ. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables. In this problem, recognizing that cot 2θ is equivalent to cos 2θ/sin 2θ helps simplify the expression. This simplification is necessary to apply the limit property limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1 effectively. Recommended video: 7:17 7:17 Verifying Trig Equations as Identities