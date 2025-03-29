Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
2:57 minutes
Problem 2.4.40
Textbook Question
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limθ→0 sin θ cot 2θ
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recognize that cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent. Therefore, \( \cot 2\theta = \frac{1}{\tan 2\theta} \).
Rewrite the expression \( \sin \theta \cot 2\theta \) as \( \sin \theta \cdot \frac{1}{\tan 2\theta} = \frac{\sin \theta}{\tan 2\theta} \).
Recall that \( \tan 2\theta = \frac{\sin 2\theta}{\cos 2\theta} \), so \( \frac{1}{\tan 2\theta} = \frac{\cos 2\theta}{\sin 2\theta} \). Substitute this into the expression to get \( \frac{\sin \theta \cdot \cos 2\theta}{\sin 2\theta} \).
Use the double angle identity for sine: \( \sin 2\theta = 2\sin \theta \cos \theta \). Substitute this into the expression to get \( \frac{\sin \theta \cdot \cos 2\theta}{2\sin \theta \cos \theta} \).
Simplify the expression by canceling \( \sin \theta \) from the numerator and the denominator, resulting in \( \frac{\cos 2\theta}{2\cos \theta} \). Now, evaluate the limit as \( \theta \to 0 \) using the fact that \( \cos 0 = 1 \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit of a Function
The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. In calculus, understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the continuity and differentiability of functions. For the given problem, evaluating the limit as θ approaches 0 is essential to determine the behavior of the expression sin θ cot 2θ.
Recommended video:
06:11
Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables. In this problem, recognizing that cot 2θ is equivalent to cos 2θ/sin 2θ helps simplify the expression. This simplification is necessary to apply the limit property limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1 effectively.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities
Squeeze Theorem
The Squeeze Theorem is a method for finding the limit of a function by comparing it to two other functions whose limits are known and 'squeeze' the function of interest. In this context, the theorem can be used to justify the limit of sin θ / θ as θ approaches 0, which is a foundational result in calculus and helps in evaluating the given limit problem.
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning