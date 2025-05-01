Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
Multiple Choice
Suppose the position of a particle moving along a straight line is given by the graph below. At time t = 2 seconds, estimate the value of the velocity and acceleration of the particle using the graph.
A
Velocity is approximately 2 m/s, acceleration is approximately 1 m/s^2.
B
Velocity is approximately 0 m/s, acceleration is approximately -2 m/s^2.
C
Velocity is approximately -1 m/s, acceleration is approximately 2 m/s^2.
D
Velocity is approximately 3 m/s, acceleration is approximately 0 m/s^2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The velocity of a particle is the rate of change of its position with respect to time, which corresponds to the slope of the position-time graph at a given point. Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity with respect to time, which corresponds to the slope of the velocity-time graph or the curvature of the position-time graph.
Step 2: To estimate the velocity at t = 2 seconds, examine the slope of the tangent line to the position-time graph at t = 2. Identify two points near t = 2 on the graph and calculate the slope using the formula: \( \text{slope} = \frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x} \), where \( \Delta y \) is the change in position and \( \Delta x \) is the change in time.
Step 3: To estimate the acceleration at t = 2 seconds, examine how the slope of the position-time graph changes around t = 2. This involves calculating the rate of change of the slope (velocity) over a small interval of time around t = 2. Use the formula: \( \text{acceleration} = \frac{\Delta \text{velocity}}{\Delta \text{time}} \).
Step 4: Compare the calculated values of velocity and acceleration to the given answer choices. Match the estimated values to the closest option provided.
Step 5: Verify your understanding by considering the physical meaning of the results. Velocity indicates the speed and direction of the particle's motion, while acceleration indicates how the velocity is changing over time. Ensure the values align with the graph's behavior at t = 2 seconds.
