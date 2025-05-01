Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the vector-valued function r(t) = (t^2, (2/3)t^3, t), find the unit tangent vector T, the unit normal vector N, and the unit binormal vector B at the point (4, -16/3, -2). Which of the following correctly gives the unit tangent vector T at that point?
A
(0, 1, 0)
B
(1, 0, 0)
C
(2/3, -8/9, -1/3)
D
(1/3, -2/3, -2/3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Compute the derivative of the vector-valued function r(t) to find the velocity vector v(t). The derivative is calculated component-wise: v(t) = (d/dt[t^2], d/dt[(2/3)t^3], d/dt[t]).
Step 2: Evaluate v(t) at the given point (4, -16/3, -2). To do this, determine the value of t that corresponds to the given point by solving r(t) = (4, -16/3, -2). Substitute this value of t into v(t).
Step 3: Normalize the velocity vector v(t) to find the unit tangent vector T. The formula for normalization is T = v(t)/||v(t)||, where ||v(t)|| is the magnitude of v(t). Compute the magnitude using ||v(t)|| = sqrt(v1^2 + v2^2 + v3^2), where v1, v2, and v3 are the components of v(t).
Step 4: Compute the derivative of the unit tangent vector T with respect to t to find the normal vector N. Normalize this derivative to obtain the unit normal vector N = T'(t)/||T'(t)||.
Step 5: Compute the cross product of the unit tangent vector T and the unit normal vector N to find the unit binormal vector B. The formula for the cross product is B = T × N.
Watch next
Master Derivatives Applied To Velocity with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning