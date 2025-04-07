Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
6:55 minutes
Problem 3.2.25
Textbook Question
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
g(x) = x / (x − 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function g(x) = x / (x - 1) and the formula for the derivative: f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x).
Substitute g(x) into the formula: g'(x) = lim (z → x) ((z / (z - 1)) - (x / (x - 1))) / (z - x).
Find a common denominator for the fractions in the numerator: (z / (z - 1)) and (x / (x - 1)). The common denominator is (z - 1)(x - 1).
Rewrite the expression: g'(x) = lim (z → x) ((x(z - 1) - z(x - 1)) / ((z - 1)(x - 1))) / (z - x).
Simplify the expression in the numerator: xz - x - zx + z = z - x. Substitute back into the limit: g'(x) = lim (z → x) ((z - x) / ((z - 1)(x - 1)(z - x))). Cancel (z - x) and evaluate the limit as z approaches x.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus, representing the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at a given point. Understanding derivatives is crucial for analyzing and predicting the behavior of functions.
Limit
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the value a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Limits are essential for defining derivatives and integrals, as they allow us to handle values that are not easily computed directly. In this context, the limit is used to find the derivative by considering the behavior of the function as z approaches x.
One-Sided Limits
Alternative Formula for Derivatives
The alternative formula for derivatives, f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x), provides a way to compute the derivative by considering the limit of the difference quotient as z approaches x. This formula is particularly useful for functions where the standard definition of the derivative might be cumbersome, allowing for a more intuitive approach to finding the rate of change at a point.
