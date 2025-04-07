Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus, representing the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at a given point. Understanding derivatives is crucial for analyzing and predicting the behavior of functions.

Limit A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the value a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Limits are essential for defining derivatives and integrals, as they allow us to handle values that are not easily computed directly. In this context, the limit is used to find the derivative by considering the behavior of the function as z approaches x.