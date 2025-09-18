Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series and Its Remainder A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point. The remainder is the difference between the actual function value and the partial sum of the series up to a certain degree, measuring the error in approximation. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Convergence of a Taylor Series Convergence means that as more terms are added, the Taylor series sum approaches the actual function value. For the series to converge to the function, the remainder must approach zero as the number of terms increases indefinitely. Recommended video: 08:26 08:26 Convergence of Taylor & Maclaurin Series